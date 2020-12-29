John Terry criticises Andreas Christensen for role in Anwar El Ghazi goal against Chelsea

(Getty)

John Terry has criticised former Chelsea teammate Andrea Christensen for his role in Anwar El Ghazi’s goal in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues conceded an equaliser in the second half following a challenge between the Danish defender and Jack Grealish, sparking appeals from the hosts for a foul, which Stuart Attwell ignored.

The result ensured Frank Lampard’s side have now won just once in five Premier League games.

And Terry, an assistant coach for Dean Smith at Villa Park, praised Aston Villa’s performance before responding to a fan on social media, who blamed Christensen from Chelsea’s perspective for the El Ghazi goal.

“Great to be back at the Bridge tonight,” Terry wrote on Instagram. "Another great performance in the space of 48 hours from the boys.

“Rest and recover now for our next game.”

A fan then replied to the post: “You’d have been raging at the equaliser John. The sporting side of this game has disappeared.”

To which Terry added: “He should have got up.”

The Blues could be boosted by the return of Hakim Ziyech against Man City up next, with Frank Lampard providing an update on the Moroccan’s condition.

“I think with Hakim, the way he was playing, he was being very effective for us in terms of assists, goal creation, chance creation and some goals,” Lampard said. “We were very fluid at the time. You're going to miss players at that level when they drop out and we want him back.

“There's a possibility he could be fit for [Sunday’s game against] Manchester City if it goes ahead. He's close.”

