John Tavares with a Spectacular Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Spectacular Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 10/21/2023
John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Spectacular Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 10/21/2023
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
“Everybody on their side is going to say it wasn't,” Marcus Semien said afterward. “Everybody on this side is going to say it was.”
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Verstappen led all 19 laps of the race.
Authorities brought Danny Serafini in after a two-year investigation.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
Javon Baker was wide open.
Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev 2.
UFC 294 is a stacked card with many consequential bouts. We look at the keys in the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski and debate whether Khamzat Chimaev has gotten into Kamaru Usman's head.