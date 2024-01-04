John Tavares with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks
John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 01/03/2024
John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 01/03/2024
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
The star wideout was informed that his family is safe.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
It's time to look back at who got us here. Scott Pianowski hands out some fantasy football hardware as the 2023 regular season nears its end.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
Outside of Brock Purdy, the 2022 class doesn't look like much ... which is what everyone thought when they evaluated it. Also, there's big opportunity for the Ravens and 49ers.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.