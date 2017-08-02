John Tavares, John Tortorella and NHL on NBC (Puck Daddy Countdown)

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

6 – Extending John Tortorella

Okay, so let’s say you think John Tortorella is a good coach that will take your team to the next level. You’re objectively wrong about that, but let’s say you think so.

He’s entering the last year of his deal. And you extend him… one year?

That’s weird, right?

I think maybe, and there’s no way to be sure because this is the kind of thing no one would admit, this is basically a bridge contract. “We think you could be good but let’s see what you’ve got when the power play doesn’t shoot 25 percent for two months.”

I mean look, this team is gonna take a step back this season. That’s basically guaranteed. Anyone who thinks the kids collectively improve enough to manufacture enough points to cover a 16-game winning streak and a couple other white-hot runs may want to see a doctor about a potential head injury.

So if you’re anticipating a step back — and you should be — then you can also determine, ah hey, we don’t really like this coach after all. And then you cut bait in, say, January or something, and you only owe him whatever next year costs you, versus if you sign him to a three-year extension and you’re on the hook for all that money.

I think it’s smart. If you’re going to extend him. Which you shouldn’t.

5 – Facing reality

Just yesterday, John Tavares reaffirmed to TSN that he is committed to returning to the New York Islanders and staying there and blah blah blah. Great place to play, hope we can get something done. That whole thing.

I’m starting to worry this is going to be the big league-wide storyline for the huge bulk of the season, until Tavares either re-signs or gets traded. And god help us if the Islanders inexplicably choose to go the Steven Stamkos route and both not-re-sign and not-trade him. I can’t handle that and I’m not even close to being an Islanders fan. Bemused observer, maybe. I try to not-watch their games. Not a fun team.

Anyway, if you’re the Islanders and you’re not sure you can get him re-upped by, like, U.S. Thanksgiving, I think you gotta pull the trigger on a trade. It’s a trade you’re basically guaranteed to lose, since Tavares is like the seventh- or eighth-best center in the league and no one would even be able to give you fair value if they wanted to. But if it’s “Take the ‘L’ and make a trade that basically engenders a blow-it-up philosophy” or “Take the ‘L’ when he signs somewhere else on July 1 and get nothing back,” there’s no way to justify the decision.



The closer you get to the deadline — hell, if it’s even the Christmas roster freeze and the trade hasn’t happened — you’re not getting as much back. Period. History bears that out.

Obviously the team’s preference should be to not-trade him. I’m not saying they should just be done with it. They need a goalie, probably. Another middle-pairing defenseman. Some help up the middle. But those are addressable problems. Not having John Tavares is not an addressable problem unless you just say, “Looks like we’re tanking for the next five years.”

