John Tavares with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames
John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 04/05/2021
Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.
Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.
Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.
The 19-year-old would have been the Miami event's youngest winner had he defeated Hurkacz but lost 7-6(4) 6-4 to the Pole, who he occasionally partners in doubles. "When you're 19 and playing finals, obviously it's tough, and I wanted to win," Sinner, who won the 2019 ATP Next Gen Finals, told reporters. In February, Sinner became the youngest man since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles and his appearance in the Miami final took him to a career-best ranking of 23rd on Monday.
Damian Lillard's durability, clutch prowess and leadership have kept the Trail Blazers in playoff contention.
"It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone."
South Carolina forced a turnover in the final seconds and had two chances at the winner under the basket.
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021
The Boston luminary had recently posted a video of himself spending time gambling amidst exotic dancers.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.
With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]
Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold
Michigan football linebacker William Mohan became the ninth Wolverines player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since mid-January.
Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.
Former Buffalo Bill DE Shaq Lawson on joining Houston Texans.
He was a triple-digit longshot two months ago. Now fresh off a drought-breaking win, Jordan Spieth is one of the top Masters betting favorites. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
A look at how the Darnold trade, and what could happen with Teddy Bridgewater can change the landscape in Dallas.
Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgia's new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the issue. The Masters is the year's first golf major and one of the most popular annual sports events. Often described as Spring Break for CEOs, the tournament is a magnet for America's corporate elite, some of whom belong to Augusta National, which has gone to great lengths in the past to shield its members.
Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.
Here's our latest batch of Fantasy Basketball waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 16.