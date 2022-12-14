John Tavares with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks
John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 12/13/2022
T.C. Taylor, former Jackson State football star, is close to becoming Deion Sanders' successor as Jackson State football coach, according to a report.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its expansion. Debuting in theaters this February, this film marks the beginning of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This next installment chronicles Din Djarin’s latest adventures, and according to series star Giancarlo Esposito, augments the Mandalorian universe: “I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season,” the actor told Collider in a December 2022 interview.
Dead and dying seabirds collected on the coasts of the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas over the past six years reveal how the Arctic's fast-changing climate is threatening the ecosystems and people who live there, according to a report released Tuesday by U.S. scientists. “Since 2017, we’ve had multi-species seabird die-offs in the Bering Strait region,” said Gay Sheffield, a biologist at University of Alaska Fairbanks, based in Nome, Alaska and a co-author of the report.
Kate Winslet’s seven minute-plus underwater breath hold for “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been making headlines since 2020, but moviegoers will finally get to see what all the fuss is about as James Cameron’s long-awaited “Avatar” sequel finally opens in theaters. Speaking to Total Film magazine, Winslet revealed that she has a video recording […]
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
Day's name has been floated since Cameron Smith left the PGA Tour after winning The Open and became captain of the all-Australian team Punch.
Iran publicly executes 2nd prisoner as warning to protesters
"I was playing the other woman and the object of desire and I suddenly found myself cornered," she told The Hollywood Reporter.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Lionel Messi is now just one win away from a World Cup trophy that's eluded him his whole career.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Lane Kiffin shared an emotional statement following the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
<strong>Argentina 3-0 Croatia</strong>: A switch to 4-4-2 left the Albiceleste able to control the centre of the park even without the ball, before the attack had the cutting edge to destroy their European opponents
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
The Lakers clearly want to trade for at least one forward who can light it up from downtown.
Stephen Jackson tells the incredible story of a retired Michael Jordan stepping into a Charlotte Bobcats practice scrimmage and leading the second unit to a win over the starters.