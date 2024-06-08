John Stones suffers another injury scare during England’s 1-nil defeat to Iceland

John Stones suffered another injury scare overnight as England went down 1-nil to Iceland at Wembley. Phil Foden and Kyle Walker also started for England alongside Stones as Gareth Southgate’s side continued their preparations for Euro 24.

The major news from a Manchester City point of view was the injury suffered by John Stones. The defender had to be substituted at halftime. Gareth Southgate moved quickly post-game to play down the severity of the injury suffered by Stones. Speaking post-game in an interview that was relayed by Manchester World Southgate said: “We think he’s probably okay, but we didn’t want to take a chance with that given what’s coming up.”

Given the amount of injury issues John Stones faced this season how he gets through this summer’s European Championships will be a story to watch. The defender couldn’t get a consistent run of games in this season for Manchester City. Every time he appeared fit he would suffer a setback. Stones’ injury issues saw him only make 28 appearances for the world champions in all competitions this season.

If there was a player who could’ve benefited most from rest this summer it would’ve been John Stones. The chance to rest and refresh would’ve been ideal for the defender. But he won’t get that opportunity given how important he is to the England set-up.

The injury scare suffered by Stones capped off a disappointing night for England. They put in a poor performance as they went down 1-nil to Iceland at Wembley. They will be hoping it is only a blip given that Euro 24 is just around the corner.