John Stones compares Phil Foden to world class star with bold Euro 2024 prediction

John Stones has compared his teammate Phil Foden to world leading stars like Kylian Mbappe and believes the Manchester City star could be a key figure at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions began their European Championship charge on Sunday night when they take on Serbia in their opening Group C game. Gareth Southgate's squad will be desperate to earn international silverware, after falling agonisingly short on this stage three years ago.

Off the back of a season in which he scored 27 goals in all competitions, City attacker Foden could be the answer to all of Southgate's problems, and Stones predicted he will make the biggest impact of anyone out in Germany.

Speaking to media ahead of England's opening fixture, Stones had commented: "I'm biased, I think he's absolutely incredible. First how he plays the game, so silky playing like he's in the park. I feel like he has brought so much to his game. Goals, maturity, knowing of situations, his pressing.

"This season has been incredible for him and I hope and I'm sure he will bring that to the tournament."

When asked if Foden could be compared to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and fellow England star Jude Bellingham, Stones said: "Yes, 100 per cent. I think it probably suits Phil that maybe that [spotlight] is not all on him. We all know the quality that he's got, what he can bring and does for the team.

"I think in these occasions, it's where it brings it out of you and maybe it's time to show the world what he can really do. Hopefully he stays fit and healthy for everyone, especially Phil, I know he was frustrated at the last Euros.

"I feel Phil is someone who doesn't feel anything on the outside, he just plays the game so freely. I hope he comes and does what Phil can do for us, which I know he wants to. He is very proud of being here and representing his country."