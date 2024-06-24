John Stones admits England miss Manchester United star at Euro 2024

Manchester City defender John Stones has revealed that England are missing Harry Maguire at the European Championship.

The Manchester United centre-back, who usually partners Stones in the heart of England’s defence, lost his battle to make the squad after an injury he suffered playing for his club.

There were question marks over who would partner Stones at centre-back, but Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi stepped into the role and received plaudits for his performances in the first two games at his first major tournament.

However, Maguire featured in every England game in each of the last two World Cups and played five times at Euro 2020 after missing the start of the tournament through injury.

Stones has revealed that Maguire is missed in the England camp and that he was ‘gutted’ to hear his team-mate was forced to miss the European Championship.

“I’d say for the first week after the squad got announced I spoke to him,” Stones told talkSPORT, as quoted by Manchester World. “I was extremely gutted for him personally and from my point of view from him being around in big tournaments previously. Not just for me, for the lads.

“To have had that injury and not being able to be fully fit to come away is such a difficult position to be in. I sympathise with how he’s feeling with that. He did his best to try and be here but I am sure he will be at home watching every game and supporting us.

“He sent a good luck message as he does. I hope he is coping alright. He is probably screaming at the TV out of anger, happiness and all the emotions that come with it. He is missed by the group massively and I hope to see him back soon.”

The pair have been a mainstay in defence under Southgate for the last three tournaments.

England take on Slovenia in their final group match on Tuesday night. Southgate was handed a boost this morning when Luke Shaw returned to group training.

