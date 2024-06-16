John Stones admits he is a “big fan” of 23-year-old England international teammate

Manchester City centre-back John Stones has revealed his admiration for a player that could potentially be his defensive partner for the European Championships.

Stones has missed large portions of the most-recent Manchester City campaign through a mixture of fitness and injury problems, but will be viewing this summer’s Euros in Germany as a crucial opportunity to build back his reputation in the game.

City’s Treble-winning season of 2022/23 was heavily reliant on the output of John Stones in both the middle of the park, and in the right-back slot, as the Englishman operated as an inverted full-back alongside Rodri in front of a defensive three.

But with Harry Maguire out of England’s tournament this summer through injury, more change could yet challenge the talents of Stones in the squad, as he prepares to line-up alongside a new partner for the competition.

Speaking to the media ahead of England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia this weekend, John Stones admitted that he is a “big fan” of Marc Guehi – the Crystal Palace centre-back that could become his mainstay partner for the forthcoming tournament.

“I’m a big fan of Marc’s,” Stones admitted. “Just how he goes about his work. I mean this in really nice way – even me still – he’s like big sponge to learn and I think that’s how you progress and improve as a player.”

He continued, “He is taking everything in. His quality, for his size, how strong he is, how he dominates. He has been an incredible player at Palace and had a big injury this season as well but I watched him come back in his first game and it was like nothing had ever happened.

“It’s been great lesson for me to play with him. He is a lot more mature and experienced than his age. Hopefully if we can get to play together I will be really pleased.”

John Stones will be hoping that a strong European Championships under Gareth Southgate will set him up perfectly for a new season with Manchester City, and a campaign that could either make or break his hopes of an extended stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola will no doubt have put all his faith and trust in Stones during any recent conversations, with the Catalan holding similar talks with Jack Grealish towards the end of last season, bringing across a feeling of belief in the forward after a tough campaign.