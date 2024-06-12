John Stones absent from England training days before Euros kick-off

England's preparations for their opening match of EURO 2024 were complicated by John Stones's absence from training on Wednesday.

The Three Lions get their tournament under way when they take on Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening.





But they may be without Manchester City defender Stones, who missed Wednesday's session due to illness, as confirmed by the FA.

Stones is expected to be a starting defender for England at the tournament but if he is unavailable for the opening match, manager Gareth Southgate will have Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa to choose from as his centre-back options.