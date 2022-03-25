John Stockton on Karl Malone: He is literally inseparable for me as a brother

John Stockton: “Just one thing after another. Just kind of bond, bond, bond, bond to where now he is literally inseparable for me as a brother. We don’t see each other every day. We talk occasionally on the phone. That term is probably overused, but there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for Karl Malone, and I think he feels the same way.”

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Chris Paul last night:

✅ 17 PTS

✅ 13 AST

✅ 6-10 FG

It’s the 489th time Paul has recorded at least 10p/10a in a game.

The only players in NBA history with more such games are John Stockton (714) and Magic Johnson (543). pic.twitter.com/XwJfgxHGXm – 9:31 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers with a cool montage of LeBron James and Karl Malone after LeBron surpassed him for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/1oE5PgEg39 – 10:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers have a moment for LeBron passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list — a two-minute video celebrating his (and some of the Mailman’s) career achievements. pic.twitter.com/1n7TRPBdFH – 10:45 PM

John Stockton: “I felt there was something magical,” Stockton said of playing with Malone. “The guy read my mind. He caught everything. He finished everything. He had all my work ethic and then some. He loved the game. -via YouTube / March 25, 2022