John Sterling debuts his call after Josh Donaldson hits first HR with the Yankees

Another Yankee has hit his first home run in pinstripes, which means it's time for another new call from John Sterling.

Josh Donaldson in one of the new Yankees in 2022, where he will man third base for the Bronx Bombers after coming over with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in the blockbuster trade that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela from New York. Not only will Donaldson have to earn his pinstripes on the field, but fans have also been awaiting the right of passage of the homer call from the iconic Yankees broadcaster.

After Donaldson belted his first dinger of the season on Saturday against the Orioles, Sterling responded resoundingly by exclaiming "Josh my gosh! Josh with Panache!"

Although now 36 years old, Donaldson comes to the Bronx with an impressive resume. He is a career .269 hitter with 252 homers as he starts his 12 MLB season. Donaldson is a three-time All Star and won the AL MVP in 2015 with the Blue Jays.

He also has some recent history off of the field involving the Yankees. Last season, Donaldson called out Gerrit Cole after the MLB crackdown on "sticky stuff," noting how Cole's spin rate and overall effectiveness took a hit after the mandate. The two have since cleared the air as they embark on their first season as teammates.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: John Sterling: Josh Donaldson home run call for Yankees