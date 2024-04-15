John Smith Says Goodbye to OSU Wrestling

(Stillwater, OK) – John Smith’s reign as Oklahoma State’s wrestling coach officially came to an end as he had his goodbye press conference.

Smith. who coached the Cowboys for 33 years, retired. The Del City native admitting he had a pretty good idea this was his last season no matter how it turned out.

Smith helped Oklahoma State to five national championships, more than 30 individual NCAA champions and more than 150 All-Americans during his tenure as OSU’s head man.

Smith spoke for over an hour about his time in Stillwater, what Oklahoma State meant to him and just what he truly thinks of the transfer portal.

