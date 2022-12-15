John Simpson visits Ravens

The Ravens hosted offensive guard John Simpson on a free agent visit, according to the NFL’s personnel notice for Thursday.

The Raiders waived Simpson last week.

Simpson, 25, played 56 offensive snaps last Thursday night after right guard Alex Bars injured his knee four plays into the game. His only other action on offense this season came in the first two games when he started at left guard.

He also played 51 special teams snaps this season.

The Raiders made Simpson a fourth-round pick in 2020. He started two games as a rookie and all 17 last season.

