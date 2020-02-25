John Schneider, Seahawks to meet with Jadeveon Clowney’s agent at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – Jadeveon Clowney's future remains uncertain as we're still weeks away from the start of the new league year on March 18. One thing that hasn't changed is the Seahawks' desire to keep the star pass rusher in Seattle.

John Schneider spoke to reporters from the NFL Combine on Tuesday and reiterated what Pete Carroll said at the end of the 2019 season.

"We'd love to have him back, obviously," Schneider said. "He loved the culture. He loves the coaching staff. He loves the chefs. He loves our equipment guys. He's a really fun guy. He was a blast to be around, and I hope we can continue that."

Schneider confirmed that the team will meet with Clowney's agent Bus Cook this week in Indianapolis. That's not big news in and of itself given that the Seahawks will meet with several agents in the coming days.

What is notable is that Schneider shared that Seattle will ask Clowney to give the Seahawks the option to match any offer he receives elsewhere.

"Yeah absolutely," the Seahawks GM said.

Schneider and Clowney "had a great talk" on move out day back in January. There's clearly a mutual interest in getting a deal done, and Schneider hopes that gives Seattle a leg up in free agency.

"You'd like to think so," he said. "We know his body. We know how to take care of him, and then also, the stadium we play in."

Schneider referenced CenturyLink Field being a pass-rusher friendly stadium. Apparently that was a big sell years back when luring Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril to Seattle. The noise gives edge players a legit advantage.

"To have that noise, the real good pass rushers know it and they have that snap anticipation," Schneider said.

The impending free agent had successful surgery shortly after the season to repair the core muscle injury that hindered him for much of 2019. For that reason, health won't play a part in negotiations, Schneider said. Neither will production, or lack thereof in Clowney's case.

Clowney posted just 3.5 sacks, a career low, but we all know the eye test told a different story. Schneider called him "super productive" and essentially confirmed what Ian Rapoport told NBC Sports Northwest back at the Super Bowl: That Clowney is going to get paid like he had 20 sacks.

For that reason, the price tag to keep Clowney is sure to be north of $20 million annually. The familiarity makes keeping Clowney a more ideal fit than other top dollar pass rushers like Everson Griffin and Yannick Ngakoue. Seattle has the money to make it happen. The wait continues as to whether or not the Seahawks will pull the trigger.

