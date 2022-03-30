John Schneider: Seahawks intend to extend star WR D.K. Metcalf

Seahawks fans could be forgiven for not believing anything that Pete Carroll and John Schenider say in public these days. After claiming for months that they had no intention to trade Russell Wilson, they did just that – sending their franchise quarterback to another team when he likely still had several years of high-quality play left in him. Then, they released Bobby Wagner only days after talking him up at the NFL Combine.

Now that those two franchise pillars are gone the most important player on the roster is wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. In recent days Metcalf has been the subject of trade rumors, but for what it’s worth the Seahawks say they want to keep him. Carroll told reporters yesterday he couldn’t imagine not having Metcalf and Schneider followed up by saying they intend to sign him to a contract extension.

GM John Schneider on if he thinks the Seahawks will extend DK Metcalf: "Yeah, that's our intent." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 29, 2022

Metcalf probably won’t be able to top the $28 million+ per year deal that Davante Adams just signed with the Raiders. However, his next contract will likely earn him somewhere around $25 million a season.

While that sounds like a lot of money Metcalf should be worth every penny. Some receivers are more dependent on their quarterback but Metcalf will be able to produce no matter who winds up starting. Just observe Geno Smith’s numbers when targeting him last season.

Geno Smith's numbers targeting DK Metcalf last season were ridiculous… even in a smaller sample size. 17-21, 251 yards, four touchdowns, and a 151.6 passer rating when targeting him in four games. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 28, 2022

Metcalf just turned 24 years old and has all of the physical tools he needs to be the most dominant receiver in football. Not re-signing him would be malpractice.

Story continues

Related

D.K. Metcalf closes the door on absurd Kansas City trade rumors

List