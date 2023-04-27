John Schneider: Seahawks’ draft philosophy aggressive but pliable
Bridget Condon at NFL Network caught up with Seahawks general manager John Schneider yesterday and asked about the team’s draft philosophy.
Here’s what Schneider had to say about the 2023 NFL draft and what might happen with their fifth overall pick.
I had a chance to talk with #Seahawks GM John Schneider ahead of the #NFLDraft
How confident is he that the guy they want will be there at 5? pic.twitter.com/OA1rpVxOsT
— Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 26, 2023
