John Schneider on Seahawks’ draft philosophy: ‘Every class is completely different’

As we inch closer and closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, fans across the league are salivating for football’s biggest moment in the spring. The 12th Man is certainly excited, as the Seattle Seahawks will be working with draft capital never before seen in the John Schneider/Pete Carroll era.

Fans are understandably insatiable when it comes to wanting to know how the Seahawks are planning to operate this draft. Many might look to the past for clues or patterns, but they probably won’t find much.

Seattle’s general manager recently delved into this on a 710 ESPN interview, and you can see his answer in full below.

John Schneider said Seattle's draft history/tendency at certain spots — no CB higher than 90th (Shaquill), no WR higher than 45th (P Rich), etc. — doesn't necessarily reflect their feelings/philosophy about that position in the draft. "Every class is completely different." pic.twitter.com/7gUXlvulSZ — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 14, 2023

The Seahawks are in a remarkable position, and they seemingly have endless options – none of which feel like a wrong direction to move in. But in the end, we aren’t going to know until draft day comes.

The 12th Man is just going to have to wait until then.

