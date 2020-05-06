John Schneider says Seahawks ‘wouldn’t say no’ to Marshawn Lynch return

Marshawn Lynch could be back in a Seattle Seahawks uniform in a 2020.

On Monday night, the veteran running back hinted at a return to Seattle, telling ESPN's Scott Van Pelt to "expect the unexpected," when it comes to his future in the NFL. Lynch said his agent, Doug Hendrickson, and the Seahawks had been in contact.

In an appearance on 105.7 The Fan, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said he'd be open to a "Beast Mode" return next season, but it seems like talks are preliminary at this point.

"Well I think we said we'd keep the door open," Schneider said on Wednesday. "We never close our minds on anything really. When he came in, it was great. He gave us some juice. The way we left things was basically kind of like ‘hey, see where this thing goes.' And then obviously now we're in this weird environment that we're in, so he knows that we wouldn't say no to anything, that we'd discuss it."

Lynch came out of retirement last season to help Seatle's injury-ridden running back corps. Both Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny underwent season-ending injuries.

He made his comeback in the Seahawks regular-season finale, running 12 times for 34 yards and adding a touchdown. In the postseason, Lynch ran 18 times for 33 yards and posted three touchdowns,

Seattle could certainly benefit from another veteran back, even in a part-time role. Chris Carson is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020 season, while Schneider indicated recently it seemed less likely Penny would be ready by September. Second-year back Travis Homer and fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas will also compete for snaps.

Be sure to listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells.

John Schneider says Seahawks wouldnt say no to Marshawn Lynch return originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest