John Schneider says Seahawks are not ignoring the guard position

For years, the Seattle Seahawks have struggled with subpar offensive line play, especially their interior. Individual players have been solid, but as a collective unit, this has always been an area of need.

Which is why it was rather surprising to hear Seahawks general manager John Schneider come off as rather dismissive of the guard position. In Schneider’s own words, he believes guards in this league are overdrafted and overpaid. I’m certain there were those out there who believes Schneider should probably spend a little more time on this position.

However, to alleviate some concerns, Schneider did offer some clarity on the position during his weekly spot on the Wyman and Bob Show.

Seahawks president of football operations John Schneider says during his weekly appearance on @WymanAndBob that the guard position is "not an area that's being ignored.'' Says team has had some veterans in for visits and could get one in the draft and continue to add to it later. pic.twitter.com/kphKCjwzm6 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 4, 2024

With only two draft picks (as of right now) in the Top 100, I don’t think Schneider is going to have to worry about over drafting just about anyone this spring. Still, focusing on this position via the 2024 NFL draft or the remaining free agents will remain a key area of focus for Schneider and the Seahawks.

