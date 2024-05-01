John Schneider says it’s possible Seahawks will re-sign Rashaad Penny

If you were paying close attention during the 2024 NFL draft, you may have noticed that the Seahawks did not use one of their picks on a running back. No surer sign has there been that the Pete Carroll era is officially overwith.

Heading into the offseason program, Seattle had three running backs on the roster with Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh. They also just added a couple of undrafted free agents at this spot in Boise State’s George Holani and NDSU’s Tamerik Williams. If there’s room for another running back the Seahawks may look to a familiar face to fill that void.

During the draft general manager John Schneider told the media that it’s possible the team will re-sign Rashaad Penny.

John Schneider said it was great to see RB Rashaad Penny again and that it’s “possible” the #Seahawks sign him back. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ahYtPevK0n — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 28, 2024

Penny was a first-round pick by Seattle in 2018 and his first few years in the NFL were an unqualified bust. Injuries limited his effectiveness and in his first three seasons he managed just five touchdowns and about 800 yards on the ground.

However, Penny finally found his stride down the stretch of the 2021 season, when he was by far the most explosive and productive running back in the entire league. Penny got off to a strong start in the first several games of 2022, but then he suffered another tragic injury after just five weeks.

Last season Penny was with the Eagles but never saw much time on the field, totaling just 11 carries and playing just 38 snaps all together.

If he signs Penny would likely be the No. 4 running back on the depth chart beneath Walker, Charbonnet and McIntosh.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire