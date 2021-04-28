John Schneider reiterates Seahawks want to keep Jamal Adams long term originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday evening, and things remain quiet on the Jamal Adams front in regard to a new contract that is expected to be the richest for any safety in NFL history.

John Schneider didn’t indicate whether or not the two sides were close to a deal, but he did reiterate that the Seahawks want Adams to be part of their long-term plans.

“Absolutely. We’re going to be celebrating Jamal tomorrow evening,” Schneider said during a Zoom call on Wednesday afternoon. “We want him to be here long term for sure. He’s a great player. We’re really glad we made the trade to get him. He’s going to be a very important part of our future.”

The celebration Schneider referred to is in regard to Adams being the team’s pseudo 2021 first-round pick, something Pete Carroll acknowledged as well.

“I’m just thrilled that Jamal is part of our team,” Carroll said. “He’s going to get way better, too. He’s going to improve a tremendous amount. It’s going to be really exciting to watch how that goes down the road.”

Seattle shipped to first-round picks to the Jets in exchange for Adams last summer. The Seahawks felt added confidence in the blockbuster deal given the uncertainties surrounding this year’s draft class. COVID-19 led to cancelled college games, a cancelled NFL Combine and a lack of comprehensive medical evaluations.

“Things felt too hazy so we made an organizational decision,” Schneider said. “Everyone was super excited to be able to acquire Jamal.”

Adams logged 9.5 sacks in his first season with the Seahawks, a single-season NFL record for a defensive back. His production earned him his third Pro Bowl nod in just four seasons. Adams is slated to make $9.86 million in 2021 on his fifth-year option, but it would be a shock if the star safety was willing to play out his rookie deal.

Schneider didn’t say whether or not he’s discussed that with Adams just yet.

“No. We’re not into that yet, no,” the GM said.

Just because we haven’t heard anything doesn’t mean negotiations aren’t taking place. It’s possible that the two sides are putting the finishing touches on a record-setting deal. Given what Schneider said on Wednesday, it seems likely that Adams will get his big money extension sooner rather than later.