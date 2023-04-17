John Schneider makes top 10 in NFL.com’s GM power rankings

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has had a great year. While Seattle didn’t win a Super Bowl or make a deep playoff run, this franchise has navigated the always-messy business of turning over a long-time starting quarterback and reinvigorated their roster with young talent. With another strong draft class this team could once again be among the strongest contenders in the NFC.

As is appropriate, Schneider is among the leaders in NFL.com’s annual GM power rankings. He came in at No. 9 this year. Here’s what Gregg Rosenthal had to say about JS:

“Most importantly, Schneider and Pete Carroll executed one of the trades of the decade by unloading Russell Wilson for a massive haul at the perfect time, moving on from a franchise icon without having to rebuild… We’ll have to see if the Seahawks ultimately replace Wilson with the Broncos’ pick (No. 5 overall) they got in exchange for him, but it’s been a great 12 months for Schneider regardless.”

Detractors and critics of Schneider’s work should probably get comfortable whether they like it or not. He signed an extension a couple years ago that will keep him in Seattle through the 2027 NFL draft.

Howie Roseman of the Eagles was ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Brett Veach of the Chiefs. You can find the full list here.

