John Schneider: Jadeveon Clowney is feeling his way through ‘odd process’

Tuesday's pre-draft conference call with Pete Carroll and John Schneider offered some insight into their negotiations with Jadeveon Clowney, but there still doesn't seem to be a resolution coming in the near future.

Clowney remains a free agent with the Seahawks, Jets, Titans and Browns all reported as potential suitors.

Schneider didn't disclose terms of Seattle's offer, but he made it clear that an offer (or several) was made.

"He came in and did a great job for us," the Seahawks GM said. "We made an effort to re-sign him. The door is not closed, but we couldn't wait any longer, and so we had to conduct business."

He's referring, obviously, to the additions of Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa. The pair of former Seahawks will be making their second stint in the Pacific Northwest and figure to be key figures in the team's pass rush in 2020. Schneider said the team is "comfortable" and "confident" in both players. Irvin (8.5 sacks) and Mayowa (7.0) each had a more productive season than Clowney (3.0) in 2019 from a sack standpoint.

That's not to say that they're better players than Clowney (they aren't). Seattle is still in need of adding a premier pass rusher, and it very well may end up being Clowney. Schneider said talks with Clowney's agent Bus Cook have been cordial, but the reality is that no one knows how or when this is going to end.

"We've had great conversations," Schneider said. "He's just going to feel his way through this odd process. We'll see where that goes."

Clowney has been unable to travel and take a physical with any NFL team due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's undoubtedly hindered his market to a certain degree, but there's also just a harsh reality for Clowney that teams aren't going to dish out top-dollar money for a player who is yet to post double digit sacks in a season. It's unclear how far off his current offers are from his asking price of $17-18 million annually.

As for the Seahawks, Schneider did offer disgruntled fans somewhat of a pound of flesh, acknowledging that Seattle has to comprehensively improve in the pass rush department. He and Carroll are well aware that posting just 28 sacks in 2019 was unacceptable.

"Pass rush is always something we're focused on," the GM said. "Obviously we need to do a better job in that regard. That's from an acquisition standpoint, from a developmental standpoint and from a schematic standpoint."

John Schneider: Jadeveon Clowney is feeling his way through odd process originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest