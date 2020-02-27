John Schneider explains value of adding Eliot Wolf, Alonzo Highsmith to Seahawks front office

The Seahawks made two notable additions to their front office this week, bringing Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith on board to help out with the pre-draft process.

Wolf is the son of longtime Packers general manager Ron Wolf, and he was in Green Bay's front office from 2004-17. He most recently served as the Browns assistant GM from 2018-19.

Highsmith is a former NFL fullback and professional boxer. He also spent time in Green Bay from 2012-17 as a senior personnel executive. Like Wolf, Highsmith had been with the Browns for the last two seasons as the VP of player personnel.

Those two will assist with player evaluations over the next two months.

"I worked with those guys in Green Bay for a number of years," Schneider said. "I've known them both – shoot, I've known Eliot since he was like 5 years old. He was like a little brother. ‘Zo' is like a big brother to me. It's not a reflection on our staff at all and the job they're doing because our staff is awesome. These guys were not in our last draft meetings, but they will be in our next meetings – the meetings closest to the draft. Having a pair of two experienced eyes – both of them have different connections in different ways, too. It's pretty cool."

There's a possibility that both Highsmith and Wolf will be retained in full-time capacities, but that won't be determined until after the draft.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Schneider said.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25.

