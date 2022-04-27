The Seahawks’ decision to trade last year’s first-round pick and this year’s first-round pick for Jamal Adams looks like a big mistake, but General Manager John Schneider still likes the draft capital he does have.

Schneider noted that Seattle has the Broncos’ first- and second-round picks from the Russell Wilson trade, and that gives them a total of four picks out of the first 72 off the board.

“You can really feel it. It’s exciting times we have. We currently have eight picks. We have four in the Top 72, so there’s real excitement about that, and enthusiasm,” Schneider said, via the News-Tribune.

The Seahawks are coming off a 7-10 season, their worst record since Schneider and Pete Carroll arrived in 2010. They need to turn their exciting times into good players to jump start the post-Wilson era.

John Schneider calls 2022 draft “exciting times” for Seahawks with four picks in Top 72 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk