John Ross’ trade value for Bengals isn’t much as deadline approaches

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time trading wide receiver John Ross.

Ross, like Carlos Dunlap, wants out. He confirmed as much on social media. And normally, a former top-10 product demanding a trade would net some value.

But not with Ross.

A note from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says it all:

“…probably the fastest guy in the league. But nobody really wants him right now. The market’s sort of dried up. He clearly wants to be traded, he’s made that known…it’s not certain that he can help a contending team.”

Ross has caught just two passes this year and he’s still due some of the $5.5 million cap hit on his contract. The general logic seems to be that if he can’t break through on a team like the Bengals, how could he do it for a contender?

While he’s fast and shown some amazing flashes in the past, Ross hasn’t been able to stay on the field reliably and meshing well with a new offense and quarterback hasn’t seemed to work. On that basis alone, a potential contender looking for a boost via trade is likely to look more for a veteran capable of contributing quickly. It’d help if Ross could put that speed to use as a special teams returner or something, but he’s rarely done so.

Part of this is on the Bengals, as Ross’ usage hasn’t always been consistent and his rookie year was seemingly derailed by a coach who didn’t want to use him. But it’s hard to imagine an offensive-minded staff, let alone a quarterback like Joe Burrow, wouldn’t want Ross on the field if he was capable of helping.

Barring a shocker right at the deadline, Ross is likely destined for free agency next offseason, where he’ll get a prove-it deal and the fresh start he wants.

