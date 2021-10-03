Wide receiver John Ross missed the first three games of the season while on injured reserve, but he’s making an impact in his Giants debut.

Ross reeled in a deep shot from quarterback Daniel Jones down the middle of the field one play after Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal. Ross was tackled while nearing the end zone and appeared to fumble the ball, but it was a ruled a touchdown on the field and replay upheld the call on the field.

The 52-yard strike put the Giants in front 7-0 with just under nine minutes to go in the first half of the first game to be played in New Orleans this season.

Jones is 7-of-11 for 116 yards. Jameis Winston is 6-of-10 for 43 yards and Alvin Kamara has run nine times for 41 yards. Kamara’s backup Tony Jones was carted off the field in the second quarter, so the starter may be in for a heavy workload the rest of the way.

John Ross TD puts Giants up 7-0 in New Orleans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk