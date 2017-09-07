John Ross returns for limited practice

The Bengals aren’t expected to have rookie wide receiver John Ross in the lineup this week, but they did get him back on the practice field.

Ross was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, which marks the first time he’s taken part since hurting his knee in the team’s final preseason game. The Bengals will provide an official game status for Ross and any other injured players on Friday’s injury report.

The word from the team at the time of Ross’ injury was that he’d miss a couple of weeks and a report earlier this week indicated that he would not play in either of the team’s first two games.

Thursday’s development could change that outlook, although the fact that the Bengals will play on Thursday next week may have the team preparing their first-round pick to make his regular season debut in Week Three.