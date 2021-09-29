John Ross returning to practice with Giants

The Giants saw a pair of wide receivers go down with hamstring injuries last weekend and it remains to be seen what Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton will be able to do this week, but they will be getting one wideout back at practice.

The team announced that John Ross will take part in practice for the first time since hurting his hamstring in August. The Giants placed Ross on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players. Designating Ross for return allows him to practice with the team for the next three weeks and he can be added to the active roster at any point in that window.

Ross signed with the team as a free agent this offseason. The Bengals made Ross the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft, but injuries limited him to 27 games with the team over the last four seasons.

It has been nearly two months since Ross has practiced, so it seems unlikely that he’d be an option in place of Shepard and Slayton against the Saints this weekend.

