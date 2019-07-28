John Ross out of practice with hamstring tightness

A.J. Green‘s ankle injury was the leading story from Bengals practice on Saturday, but he’s not the only wideout dealing with an injury.

John Ross sat out the first practice of training camp with hamstring tightness. Head coach Zac Taylor said that the team is not worried about a long-term absence for Ross and Geoff Hobson of the team’s website reports that he may not return to the field for a week or so.

Ross has missed time with injuries during each of his first two seasons with the Bengals and has played in just 16 of the team’s last 32 games. That rocky start to his NFL career led to a lot of talk about starting fresh this offseason, including a number change that will have Ross wearing No. 11 after sporting No. 15 the last two years.

It will be some time before we know if that change works out, but the hamstring injury is an unpleasant reminder of what’s gone wrong in the past.