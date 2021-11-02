John Ross, Logan Ryan were highest-graded Giants in Week 8

The New York Giants whiffed on an upset bid on Monday night, falling the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 20-17. They were undone by poor clock management, untimely penalties and back-breaking mistakes.

But there were some positives (if you care to hear about them), especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Safety and team captain, Logan Ryan, had his best game of the season and it was reflected in the Pro Football Focus grades. Ryan earned a unit-high grade of 79.2 (min. 15 snaps).

Just behind Ryan were cornerbacks James Bradberry (78.5) and Adoree’ Jackson (78.4), and safety Julian Love (69.1).

Other notable defensive grades include cornerback Darnay Holmes (66.0), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (60.7) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (52.7).

The lowest-graded Giants defenders were linebacker Tae Crowder (26.5) and Benardrick McKinney (23.9).

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver John Ross was the top dog with his grade of (90.3). Checking in just below Ross were tight end Kyle Rudolph (76.4), left guard Matt Skura (73.3) and, somehow, center Billy Price (71.1).

Other noteworthy offensive grades include left tackle Matt Peart (68.1), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (60.2), running back Devontae Booker (55.8) and quarterback Daniel Jones (47.3).

The lowest-graded Giants on offense were right guard Will Hernandez (41.8) and tight end Kaden Smith (39.5).