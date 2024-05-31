John Ross: I knew it was a mistake when I retired, feel ready to play for the Eagles

John Ross has had a disappointing NFL career, but he's glad that career isn't over.

Ross, the wide receiver selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, has just 957 receiving yards in his career. Last year he announced his retirement, but this year he came back, signed with the Eagles, and said he's ready to prove he has something to contribute.

“Literally the day I retired, I knew it was a mistake," Ross said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

Ross says that spending time with his son while out of the NFL inspired him to put more effort into getting back on the field.

“When you get to a point where you feel like you’re at your lowest, you get to see everything for what it is,” Ross said. “And then you get to kind of look around and see your surroundings. I can tell you that my environment wasn’t great. So you gotta kind of hone [in] and pay attention to what matters to you and what’s real. I got to see my son every single day and I think that changed my life. It just let me know that I don’t have anything to worry about. I’m blessed and I have everything in front of me. I’m young, I feel young, I haven’t played that much football. I just got to a point where I was sitting there thinking, every single day, ‘How do I change my mentality? How do I change my mindset?’"

Ross is a long shot to make the Eagles' regular-season roster. But he does have talent, and he's hoping that he's found the place where he'll finally be able to showcase that talent.