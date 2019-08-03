John Ross hoping year three is the charm

John Ross has played 16 games since the Bengals made him the ninth overall choice in 2017. He has missed 16 with injuries.

The Bengals receiver is out of training camp with a hamstring issue.

This much is obvious: The pressure is on Ross to stay healthy and play well.

“It’s got to be my best year,” Ross said, via John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I think every year you should want it to be your best year. The expectations I have for myself for this year are way beyond what I’ve done last year and the year before. It’s definitely a huge year. More so for all of us. I’m not a stat guy or anything like that. I kind of want to bring the city something more than just an All-Pro receiver. It’s more of us building together and doing something big for everyone.”

Ross said he is awaiting clearance from Nick Cosgray, the club’s director of rehabilitation and performance.

“I don’t think it’s on me,” Ross said. “Like I said, I think it’s beyond me. Because if it was up to me, I would’ve been out here Day One and every single day.”

The Bengals need Ross more than they have ever needed him with A.J. Green expected to miss the start of the season after ankle surgery. But he’s got to get back on the field first and then stay on the field.