John Ross fully participates in practice for Bengals

As the Bengals try to win their first game (and score their first points), their first-round pick could be getting ready to play in his first game.

Bengals receiver John Ross fully participated in Monday’s practice despite a knee injury that kept him from playing on Sunday in a 20-0 loss to the Ravens.

The Bengals apparently practiced on Monday — unlike the Texans, who conducted only a walk-through. The official injury report contains no such caveat for Cincinnati.

Not practicing for the Bengals were guard Trey Hopkins (knee), defensive end Michael Johnson (concussion), and cornerback Dre’ Kirkpatrick (foot). Cornerback Josh Shaw (ankle) was limited. Tight end C.J. Uzomah (ankle), and safety Shawn Williams (elbow) fully practiced.

The Bengals host the Texans on Thursday night, in an NBC-prodiced game to be broadcast exclusively on NFL Network.