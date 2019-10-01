Bengals WR John Ross to miss multiple games amid breakout season

Just as John Ross was finally beginning to look like the player the Cincinnati Bengals envisioned when they took him ninth overall in the 2017 NFL draft, it looks like he’s going to miss some significant time.

The third-year wide receiver is expected to miss multiple games after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Bengals’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, according to NFL.com.

John Ross’ momentum comes to a halt

After being mostly written off as a major bust, Ross took advantage of Bengals star receiver A.J. Green’s absence and posted 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. That performance alone came within 52 yards of doubling Ross’ career receiving yardage.

Ross followed that big day up with another one in Week 2, posting 112 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. In those two games, the 23-year-old showed his NFL record 4.22 40-yard speed as he hauled in several deep passes.

John Ross III (@watchjross) POURED it on in the Pacific Northwest:

☔️ 7 catches

☔️ 158 yards

☔️ 2 TDs@Bengals | #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/Tcv8J2zE4K — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2019

Ross would later slow down in Weeks 3 and 4, totaling only 58 yards and no scores. Drops have also remained a major problem for a player that has always had questionable hands. Still, this season has already done enough to inspire hope that Ross can be a major part of the Bengals’ offense going forward, even if just as a deep threat to draw attention from safeties.

With Ross out and Green still sidelined until at least Week 7, the Bengals will proceed with a wide receiver corps led by Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate. Boyd broke out last season with a 1,028-receiving yard campaign, and is on pace to exceed that this year. Tate, a seventh round pick in last year’s draft, has started in Cincinnati’s last two games and posted 138 receiving yards between the two.

The 0-4 Bengals will throw that new top duo next week against an Arizona Cardinals team that ranks 31st in yards allowed per game so far this year.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

