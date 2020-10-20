Unhappiness about roles in Cincinnati isn’t limited to the defensive side of the ball.

Wide receiver John Ross was active for the first time since Week Two against the Colts last weekend, but he only played one snap in the team’s 31-27 loss. Ross was a healthy scratch in the previous three games and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ross’ agent Brad Cicala recently went to the team to discuss a possible trade.

Cicala told Garafolo that nothing came of those conversations, but that his client is still hoping for a fresh start with another team before the November 3 trade deadline.

Ross was the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft, but injuries limited him to 24 games in his first three seasons. He has two catches for 17 yards this season.

John Ross approached Bengals about trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk