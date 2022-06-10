Charl Schwartzel is 18 holes away from being first LIV Golf Invitational Series winner and a $4 million first-place prize
Charl Schwartzel expanded his 18-hole at the LIV Golf Series opener and enters the final round with a three-shot advantage.
Bryson DeChambeau confirmed as new LIV Golfer, after Telegraph reported it earlier this week Charl Schwartzel continues to dominate at Centurion as he leads by three on nine-under Phil Mickelson struggles as he posts five-over in third round to end day on four-over Dustin Johnson shoots level par to stay at one-under
Yahoo Sports reporter Jay Busbee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's driving the new LIV golf tour, why the PGA is pushing back, and what the tour means for up-and-coming golfers.
This is the same reporter who published Mickelson's infamous "scary motherf***ers" comments.
Follow all the action from the first event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series in St Albans
For Rickie Fowler, who's still cashing significant checks, would joining LIV Golf be worth the backlash?
While big names like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and others are leaving the PGA, Justin Thomas is sticking around.
There were a few problems with the first day’s coverage of the LIV Golf Invitational from Centurion Club - we will get to the on-screen graphics and team format - but the main one was this: when you know that the commentator you are listening to, who has never commentated on golf before, is earning seven figures to turn up and talk about how amazing the golf tournament you are watching is, you do tend to question what you are being told.
Well, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is off and running. Here's some of what Golf Twitter had to say about it.
A look at what officials are saying (or not saying) about the status of golfers who are no longer PGA Tour members playing in major tournaments.
