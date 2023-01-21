John Riggins took a bow for the RFK fans in the 82 playoffs

Ivan Lambert
·2 min read

This weekend, the NFL Divisional Playoff round will be played.

40 years ago, the 1982 Washington Redskins became the first team in franchise history to win a Super Bowl. How did that team fare in the divisional round?

After defeating the Lions 31-7 in the Wild-card round, the Minnesota Vikings came to RFK for a Saturday 12:30 pm start on January 15, 1983.

The “Hogs” were catching on around the league to some degree and the Vikings hearing of it during the week, volleyed back to the DMV that they were going to butcher the “Hogs.” Joe Theismann later expressed, “That’s the worst thing they could have done.”

The Hogs offensive line was motivated, and 33-year-old John Riggins was motivated to play in his first Super Bowl. Riggins carried 37 times for 185 yards, a new Redskins playoff record.

As the clock reached the final minute, the game clinched, Washington leading Minnesota 21-7, John Riggins was being substituted with Wilber Jackson. As Riggins went toward the sideline, the RFK faithful cheered, thanking Riggins.

Can you imagine Joe Gibbs surprise when Riggins suddenly stopped, removed his helmet, took a bow to both sides of the crowd in the stadium, waved his left arm in thanks and headed to the sideline with his helmet in his right hand? Then the volume sharply increased for Riggins.

Some fans had already been chanting the last couple of minutes, “We want Dallas”. Now the numbers grew until virtually the entire stadium had joined in the refrain, “We want Dallas”. This was significant, because it set the stage for the entire week being “Dallas Week”. The chant would begin the next week BEFORE the championship game against the Cowboys began.

Washington had jumped on the Vikings early with a Theismann touchdown pass to Don Warren from three yards and a Riggins run from two yards for an opening quarter 14-0 lead.

Ted Brown narrowed the Redskins lead to 14-7 with an 18-yard run, but the Washington offense responded with a Theismann 18-yard pass to Charley Brown for a halftime 21-7 margin. In the first half, Washington had controlled the line of scrimmage, possessing the ball 18:47 to only 11:13 for Minnesota, and out-gained the Vikings 280 to 147.

Theismann was efficient, completing 17 of 23 attempts for 213 yards, two touchdowns and a 113.1 passer rating.

 

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)?

    Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. However, stock prices are...

  • 15 Most Impactful Bears of 2022: No. 10 Jaylon Johnson

    Heading into the top 10 of our Most Impactful Bears of 2022 is Jaylon Johnson, who took big strides both on and off the field.

  • Bullish Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.1m worth of stock over last year

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. ( NYSE:OEC ) shares over the last 12...

  • This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

    All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses.

  • Berlin ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine once allies reach consensus, says German defense minister

    Germany is "ready to move quickly" if allies reach a consensus on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Jan. 20, CNN reports.

  • Here’s how experts pick Bengals vs. Bills playoffs showdown

    How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Bills in the playoffs?

  • Why Cowboys are making right call sticking with Brett Maher

    Maher had been nothing short of great in 2022, here's why the dog in him is worthy of a bit of a leash. | From @ReidDHanson

  • Eagles’ Jack Driscoll ready to play, hoping he won’t need to

    Eagles backup offensive lineman Jack Driscoll is ready to play but hoping he won't need to. By Dave Zangaro

  • Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wants 'free and more productive' Myles Garrett

    One of the first orders of business for Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is to find a way to get even more production out of Myles Garrett.

  • ESPN’s way-too-early preseason All-Americans for 2023

    Penn State's biggest offensive player returning in 2023 highlights on ESPN's way-too-early All-American list

  • Commanders land cornerback in Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft

    Cornerback is a clear need for the Commanders.

  • Graham Nash and Stephen Stills Remember David Crosby: ‘His Harmonic Sensibilities Were Nothing Short of Genius’

    On Thursday (Jan. 19), David Crosby died at the age of 81. A founding member of iconic bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crosby was one of the most celebrated musicians of his generation. In addition to his legendary music career, Crosby became a ubiquitous pop culture figure. He appeared on The … Graham Nash and Stephen Stills Remember David Crosby: ‘His Harmonic Sensibilities Were Nothing Short of Genius’ Read More » The post Graham Nash and Stephen Stills Remember David Crosby

  • Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for NFL divisional round

    The Eagles are hosting the Giants in the divisional round on Saturday night. Here are our predictions. By Dave Zangaro

  • What salary cap space is available for the Commanders in 2023?

    How much cap space do the Commanders have in 2023?

  • The fatal story of a Mexican reporter

    STORY: This is part of Mexico’s Interoceanic Corridor - one of President Lopez Obrador’s megaprojects designed to develop the south of the country. It includes work on a breakwater at Salina Cruz in Oaxaca. This coastal area has a reputation as a landing spot for precursor chemicals to make fentanyl and meth.It’s also the backdrop to a news story about a local politician's alleged efforts to win re-election… and the shooting dead of the reporter who wrote it. Mourned by his family, Heber Lopez Vasquez is one of 13 journalists killed in Mexico in 2022, the deadliest year on record for the nation’s newsrooms.He’d published a story on Facebook accusing local politician Arminda Espinosa Cartas of corruption. Her brother was one of two men arrested, but no one was charged over Lopez' murder. Espinosa herself did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Since Lopez's death, fellow journalists say they are more afraid to publish stories delving into the corridor project - or ones touching on drug trafficking and state collusion with organized crime. “We’ll keep on informing, but the most important thing is to stay alive. There are definitely issues you cannot address. You cannot address the topic of presidents connected to organized crime, you cannot address the topic of insecurity in the region of the Interoceanic Corridor: we all know the organized crime sell them the sand, the gravel, the rods, the cement. They are in charge of the construction, of carrying the stones, of everything. You cannot address those issues because they could cost you your life.”Hiram Moreno knows the risks. He was shot three times in 2019, and now has a panic button issued by a government body known as the "Mechanism" - set up to protect journalists.But Moreno has little faith in its effectiveness. “The ‘mechanism’ is not the solution to guarantee the safety of any journalist in Mexico. They have not done and they will not do it because there are elements and resources to do so. What the current government lacks is the will to guarantee the safety of all the journalists who are risk. We are not special people, we are agents of change, we inform, we are messengers, we are the ones who allow democracy and security to prevail, partly. In this country there is no security.”Since 2017, nine reporters enrolled in the Mechanism have been murdered, according to a rights group.An investigation by Mexico’s human rights commission found evidence of multiple failings by the authorities. Interior Ministry official Enrique Irazoque said the Mechanism accepted those findings, but he highlighted the local lack of action and political will. "The truth is that the mechanism is absorbing all the problems," he said "but the issues are not federal, they are local.”Mexican politicians can also be quick to accuse reporters of corruption. The president frequently chastises reporters who publish stories painting his administration negatively. He condemns the murders, while accusing adversaries of talking up the death toll to discredit him. The president’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Since the start of Mexico's drug war in 2006, upwards of 133 reporters like Heber Lopez Vasquez are estimated to have been killed. That and the staggering 360,000 other homicides registered in that time is taking its toll on all Mexicans, according to Balbina Flores from Reporters Without Borders. “Society pays the cost. There is a society that gets used to a situation of violence and to feeling more vulnerable. The people in those areas say that if that happens to a journalist who works for a news outlet and who works to inform, what could happen to citizens?”

  • Neil Young on David Crosby: ‘I Remember The Best Times’

    Neil Young has released a statement on the passing of his longtime Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby, who died yesterday (Jan. 19) at the age of 81. Young and Crosby stopped speaking in 2014 after Crosby made disparaging comments about Young’s wife Daryl Hannah, but his tribute focuses on the iconic music … Neil Young on David Crosby: ‘I Remember The Best Times’ Read More » The post Neil Young on David Crosby: ‘I Remember The Best Times’ appeared first on SPIN.

  • This Kansas woman goes to 32 NFL games in 73 days — scoring 561,700 TikTok followers

    She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”

  • What may hurt Alabama's Bryce Young in NFL draft - and it's not height, analyst says | Goodbread

    Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday

  • Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay

    After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]

  • Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game

    NFL writers made their picks and shared their thoughts on the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars.