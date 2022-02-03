John Ridgeway Turning Heads at Senior Bowl Practices

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway is making a name for himself in Mobile.

Ridgeway, along with long snapper Jordan Silver, is representing the Razorbacks at the Senior Bowl that will be played Saturday in Mobile, Ala. Ridgeway has caught the attention of several NFL scouts in just a few short days of practice.

Frankly, it is easy to see why:

Arkansas’ John Ridgeway blows up Florida’s Dameon Pierce in the backfield. UNC’s Sam Howell in at QB. @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/GYY663qrDf — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) February 1, 2022

John Schmeelk of Giants.com mentioned Ridgeway in his post titled “Notebook: Observations from Day 1 at Senior Bowl”

“Arkansas’ John Ridgeway (6’4, 327) is a massive defensive tackle who was a constant presence in the middle of the defense and had a tackle for loss during 9-on-7 rushing drills. The American offensive line had trouble blocking him most of the afternoon.”

Watch Ridgeway compete in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.