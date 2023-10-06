John Rhys Plumlee returns to UCF football practice, could play at Kansas: 3 things to watch

ORLANDO — Gus Malzahn maintains his position that UCF can match up toe-to-toe with any football team in the Big 12. Considering the Knights led defending conference champion Kansas State in the second half, and built a 28-point advantage over Baylor last weekend, he might have a case.

What's indisputable, though, is UCF is yet to prove it can finish a game against its new league mates.

UCF's last time out: Knights blow 28-point, second-half lead in stunning Big 12 home loss to Baylor

The Knights (3-2, 0-2) take a second flight to the Sunflower State in the space of three weeks for a 4 p.m. Saturday contest with Kansas (4-1, 1-1). And the mood around the Bounce House during Monday's weekly press conference felt noticeably less bouncy than the week before.

"We're coming off an extremely tough loss, one of if not the toughest losses for me, personally," Malzahn said. "It's going to be real important that we put that thing behind us."

On a potentially positive note, UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (right leg) was cleared Friday to return to seven-on-seven drills, he suited up for pre-game warmups Saturday and has participated in a full week of practice. Malzahn was not ready to declare him fit for duty, but Kansas coach Lance Leipold said during Wednesday's Hawk Talk radio show that it's his guess Plumlee will start.

Here are three things to watch as UCF reaches the halfway point of the 2023 regular season Saturday.

Jason Bean expected to start at QB for Kansas

Another week, another opposing quarterback conundrum for UCF, though clarity emerged Thursday afternoon.

Jason Bean will start for Kansas on Saturday, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Jalon Daniels, the Big 12's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, was scratched last week due to back tightness and has not been able to do much in practice this week, Leipold said.

To date, Bean has appeared in 28 games for Kansas, making 16 starts and completing 59.9% of his attempts for 2,944 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In last week's 40-14 loss to Texas, he went 9 of 21 for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The Jayhawks are 8-4 over the last seasons with Daniels in the starting lineup, and 2-4 without him.

UCF faced both Kansas State's and Baylor's QB1s despite injury doubts during game-week preparations. K-State's Will Howard shook off a weeklong questionable label, and his legs looked plenty healthy as the game wore on. Baylor's Blake Shapen returned from an MCL sprain that cost him three games and spearheaded his school's largest comeback ever.

Will UCF show up in the fourth quarter?

Kansas' situation behind center genuinely will not matter if UCF continues its troubling trend of fading in the fourth quarter.

In Big 12 play, opponents have outscored the Knights 39-7 in the final period — including Baylor's 26-0 run last week. The lone touchdown came in garbage time, a 1-yard RJ Harvey run with three seconds left two games ago and the Knights trailing K-State by 20.

"More than anything, it's being able to execute when the game is on the line," Malzahn said. "We knew going into this conference that, regardless of how things unfold, in the fourth quarter it's going to be close games. We have to be able to execute at a high level to be able to win games, and make those plays. Obviously we didn't do that last week, or the week before either. That's an emphasis we need to continue to improve on, to keep coaching it and get better."

Protecting the ball and getting off the field defensively would go a long way to alleviate those problems. UCF committed two costly turnovers against Baylor — a Timmy McClain red-zone interception, and Harvey's fumble returned 72 yards for a touchdown by Baylor's Caden Jenkins.

Baylor also consistently moved the chains in crunch time, finishing with a 10-of-18 conversion rate on third down. Defensive coordinator Addison Williams partially attributed the difficulty of halting drives on his second-down approach.

"It wasn't third down. Really, if you're playing anybody, third-and-4-to-6, that's pretty tough," Williams said. "It's tough on you as a playcaller. It's tough on you as a player because the offensive playbook is so wide open.

"We had (Baylor) in several second-and-longs. Instead of continuing to be aggressive in those situations, I did not. And that allowed them to get 10 yards, 12 yards. … I told the guys I vow to put them in better position in those second-down situations, which, in turn, help us on third down."

If John Rhys Plumlee plays, how close to 100% will he be?

It's still a big if, to be sure, but Plumlee's availability — in theory — could be a huge emotional boost for a team suddenly in need of one.

"Everybody loves John Rhys," senior defensive end and co-captain Josh Celiscar said. "With him being out, you know he can't really do much, so you feel for the guy. Now he has a chance to come back, and so everybody is going to have confidence that we're going to do pretty well."

McClain has played fairly well, on the whole, in Plumlee's absence. He's completed 61% of his passes for 872 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, but McClain's tendency to hold onto the ball and freelance has occasionally gotten the Knights into trouble.

Plumlee also provides a massive jolt to the running game, assuming he close enough to 100%. He led the Knights in rushing through the opening two weeks, gaining 163 yards (8.3 per carry) with one touchdown.

Kansas ranks 73rd nationally against the run, allowing 141.6 yards per game. The Jayhawks feature an opportunistic secondary that has accounted for seven interceptions; cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Kwinton Lassiter have two apiece. Both Mainland grad Ra'Mello Dotson and St. Augustine native Kenny Logan Jr. have snagged one each.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: 3 things to watch against Kansas Jayhawks