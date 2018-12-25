John Paxson on Bulls' rebuild: 'This is going to take time.' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

If it wasn't clear already, rebuilds in professional sports don't happen overnight. Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson is well aware of this fact.

In an interview with 670 The Score's David Schuster, Paxson sounded off on the Bulls' rebuild, mentioning how the team knows their current rebuild will take time.

"This is going to take time," Paxson said to 670 The Score. "We know that. We also know fan bases aren't patient. They expect a team to win, and they should, especially the paying fan that comes in and watches your team play.

"I keep saying to everyone in this organization, my expectations are simple: You go out and compete hard every night so that our fan base knows you care and play the game the right way. That's what I want to see."

The Bulls are in the midst of a tough season, sitting towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 9-25 record. One of the team's problems has been staying healthy, as Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine have all missed time with various injuries.

This season has also seen the Bulls fire Fred Hoiberg and name Jim Boylen as the new head coach. While the Bulls are 3-4 under Boylen, Paxson said he has brough accountability to the team.

"That's the one thing that we felt and kind of knew Jim would bring, was a real accountability to what our players need," he said. "They need to hear the truth.

"This is a different era with players. They have people surrounding them, telling them what they want to hear, not what they need to hear. We need our guys to be told what they need. Jim has that forceful voice."

When healthy, though, the young Bulls have showed positive flashes of what they can be in the future. While it's still early, the Bulls have hit on two talented players in Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. with the No. 7 pick in consecutive drafts.

Paxson acknowledged that the draft's importance to the Bulls future success, both in developing young players and courting star players to play in Chicago.

"Understanding to win in this game right now, unless LeBron James wants to come to your organization or Kevin Durant wants to come to your organization, then you have to do it through the draft," he said. "Our hope and our goal is if we can get enough of these young players that can grow as individuals and players and become good enough, then somewhere down the line, players want to play with them."

Despite rebuilds taking time, things are going as the Bulls intended them to. However, Paxson is aware that he does not have forever to get things on track.

"A lot of fans that are here at the games, when I do see them walking through the tunnel or something like that or stop to say hello to them, they say they like the direction and they like our young players," he said. "That's good, because that's exactly what we intended to do – get younger, see if we can hit with some high-level players and grow it that way.

"Now, we know we don't have a lifetime to do that. But it does take time. And whether that's three years, four years, five years, if we grow and develop and start winning at some point, then people are going to see. And then we have an opportunity."

