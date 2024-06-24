John Pak Wins Compliance Solutions Championship

Norman, OK – John Pak is officially a champion on the Korn Ferry Tour. Pak held a seven shot lead entering Sunday’s final round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin.

Pak held on strong finishing with his second professional win at 23 under shooting a final round 70.

As exciting is that is for him, he wasn’t one of the prototypical players in the field that had ties to the state. Most attended college in Oklahoma. Pak has a much different tie to the state than the others, but one that’s deeply meaningful.

As for OSU’s best golfer, Zach Bauchou led all Cowboys finishing tied for 31st at 11 under.

On the Sooners front, Blaine Hale, Jr. put together a solid weekend at his home course firing an 14 under for the event and finishing tied for 11th.

But the weekend might’ve been more important for Edmond Santa Fe’s Max McGreevy.

Holden Krusemark has all that and much more in his full breakdown of the Compliance Solutions Championship in the video above.

