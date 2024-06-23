John Pak Controls Compliance Solutions Championship Entering Final Round

Norman, OK – John Pak enters the final round of the Compliance Solutions Championship with a hefty lead over the rest of the field. Pak fired a third round 65 (seven under) to finish at 21 under. That’s seven shots ahead of Braden Thornberry whose in standalone second. Pak hasn’t shot higher than a 66 in all three of his rounds.

Oklahoma Sooner Blaine Hale, Jr. has quietly had a nice week. He sits tied for 14th at 11 under after shooting a person tournament low round of 67.

Zach Bauchou is the lowest scoring Cowboy entering the final round along with Morgan Hoffmann. Each sits tied for 44th at six under.

Dylan Buckingham has the rest of where our state stars sit in the video above as they look to make one final push to win the Compliance Solutions Championship.

