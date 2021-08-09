John Oliver rips Andrew Cuomo for thinking 'irrelevant montage' would exonerate him of harassment allegations

On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver slammed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, allegations he denies. Following a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James detailing the accusations, Cuomo released a video which shows him kissing and embracing multiple people in an apparent attempt to show that it’s just how he is. It was not well-received.

“New York's AG released a devastating report of (her) investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Andrew Cuomo which, incredibly, he is trying to ride out,” Oliver said, “issuing a video in which he tried to deny or downplay the accusations.”

After showing a portion of the video, which Cuomo narrated, saying things like, “I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek,” Oliver said, “Okay, but that’s not what this is about.”

As more Cuomo accusers speak out with damning accusations, which clearly go much further than anything shown in the video, Oliver was shocked that Cuomo thought the video was a sufficient defense.

“It's frankly incredible that Cuomo thought releasing an irrelevant montage of photos would somehow exonerate him,” Oliver said. “Apparently his strategy for literally any crisis is ‘Put together a PowerPoint, and that's it.’”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on HBO.

Watch MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spar with his CNN interviewer in an off-the-rails interview:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.