John Ojukwu runs official 5.24-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Boise State Broncos offensive tackle John Ojukwu runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
J.J. Watt and A.J. Green may not be the only members of the 2022 Cardinals to head into retirement this offseason. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team expects veteran center Rodney Hudson to retire as well. Hudson is signed through the 2023 season and has a non-guaranteed salary of $2.05 million. Hudson said [more]
Defensive end Brandon Graham has spent 13 years with the Eagles, his entire NFL career. There’s a chance that will be ending. Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that several teams are interested in the free-agent-to-be pass rusher, including the Browns. Cleveland makes plenty of sense, given that former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz now runs [more]
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
Sam Farmer's crystal ball: NFL mock draft 2023 version 1.0. Farmer makes his first-round pick predictions.
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
Ja Morant's decision to brandish a gun in a nightclub on Instagram left the Memphis Grizzlies with no choice. They couldn't look the other way anymore
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess. Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur [more]
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to know how the SEC could make Auburn, Tennessee and LSU the fixed opponents for the Tide. The answer is easy.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to feign general ignorance as to the necessity of a decision about his future, there’s a very specific path he potentially could take. With so much speculation on the possibility of Rodgers following Brett Favre’s footsteps to the Jets, Rodgers could go full Favre one other way. Rodgers could [more]
Levis, who has supreme confidence in his arm strength, put on a show in Saturday's Combine workout, but that's not the question he needed to answer.
The Bears still have Cairo Santos under contract for one more season, but he struggled at times with extra points.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Will the Chiefs bring in competition for Shane Buechele? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
A decade ago, the Ravens faced a tricky decision on whether to use the non-exclusive franchise tag or the exclusive tag on quarterback Joe Flacco. On the brink of the deadline of picking one or the other, they signed him to a long-term deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, at the [more]
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Veteran Patriots assistant Matt Patricia, who served as offensive coordinator last year without the title, could be headed to an unfamiliar team, but with a more familiar role. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports that Patricia has a shot to land on the Eagles’ coaching staff. He would be, per the report, “presumably” the [more]