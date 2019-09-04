John Neal re-joins Oregon football staff as defensive analyst

Former Oregon defensive backs coach John Neal is back on the Duck football staff as defensive analyst, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal confirmed to reporters on Wednesday. The role includes scouting, said Cristobal.

Neal was apart of former coach Mark Helfrich's staff that was let go after going 4-8 in 2016.

Through his 14 seasons at Oregon, Neal recruited and developed many great defensive backfields. Several of his former players reached the NFL, including Patrick Chung, T.J. Ward, Jairus Byrd, Terrance Mitchell and Walter Thurmond.

Current Ducks that were recruited by Neal include: Thomas Graham, Jaylon Redd and Brady Breeze.

He most recently coached at University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he helped modernizing UAB's recruiting.

