John Murphy won’t start 2023 Bills season as play-by-play as recovery continues

John Murphy will begin the 2023 Buffalo Bills still on the sideline.

The usual “voice of the Bills” suffered a stroke last December prior to the Bills matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Without Murphy, team reporter Chris Brown took over the play-by-play position on the airwaves with the team’s radio partner, WGR-550, alongside Eric Wood. Brown, a host on the team’s radio program “One Bills Live,” will continue as the “interim” play-by-play announcer.

Murphy has been the “voice of the Bills” since 2003 after the retirement of Van Miller. Murphy is also a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame.

The Buffalo News reports that Murphy’s recovery is “going well,” but he is not yet ready to return to the booth.

“We continue to wish John and the Murphy family the best in his recovery,” the Bills said in a brief statement.

