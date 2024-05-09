John Murphy will not return as Bills play-by-play announcer

Longtime Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy will not be returning to the team's broadcast booth.

Murphy suffered a stroke late in the 2022 season and remained out through the 2023 season as he went through rehabilitation with hopes of returning to the microphone. Murphy's recovery has not progressed as hoped in terms of his ability to communicate, however, and he will not be returning to the job.

"I've lost a lot of weight, I work out every day," Murphy said on WBEN. "I feel good. I just can't talk, and that's what's holding me back from being on the radio. I just can't talk, and it wouldn't be fair. I thought I might make it back last year and didn't, and I tried again this year and it’s not gonna happen. It's slow progress, but it is progress. Hopefully by September, I'm able to talk a little bit."

"John's love and enthusiasm for the Bills and Western New York has been evident for the past 30-plus years in the booth. We will all miss his great calls and passion as the play-by-play announcer. We continue to wish he and his family all the best during his recovery and we hope that he can remain a part of our organization in the future," Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement.

Chris Brown has filled in for Murphy since his stroke, but there has not been any announcement of the plans for the 2024 season.